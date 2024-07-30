Smoke concerns for Riverside County continue through Tuesday

A Smoke Advisory is in effect for Riverside County mountains and deserts due to elevated fine particle pollution levels from wildfire smoke. Through Wednesday morning, the Coachella Valley is also under a Windblown Dust Advisory for sand and dust blown aloft during gusty conditions.

Our weather pattern remains warm and dry through Wednesday. A ridge of high pressure to the east will expand west. By Thursday, this will begin directing monsoonal moisture into Southern California.

When you head out the door Thursday morning, you'll be able to feel the difference. Moisture levels will increase into Friday, creating a better environment for thunderstorms to develop over the mountains and deserts. A slight chance for storms remains through the weekend. Temperatures will also be climbing on Saturday and Sunday, placing the low desert under a major heat risk.

