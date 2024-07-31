Smoke Advisory extended; monsoonal moisture arrives Thursday

The Smoke Advisory has been extended for parts of Riverside County due to elevated fine particle pollution in the air from wildfire smoke. The Nixon Fire has been burning since Tuesday.

A ridge of high pressure to our east will expand west and begin to steer monsoonal moisture into Southern California. Thursday morning will see an increase in cloud cover, bringing a chance for showers around the desert. Isolated thunderstorms are possible for the surrounding higher elevations into the afternoon.

A more active radar is expected on Friday. Any storm that develops could bring heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds. The storm chances decrease for the weekend but remain in the forecast for the mountains and deserts through the middle of next week. This weekend will also bring more heat, prompting an Excessive Heat Watch to be issued for Saturday and Sunday.

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here

You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos. In addition, be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are!