Temps and humidity on the rise and a smoke advisory is extended

Smoke from the Nixon Fire continues to create air quality issues for the region today, with a Smoke Advisory now extended into Thursday.

Air quality has deteriorated significantly in areas south of the Valley, dipping into the "Very Unhealthy" range this morning.

Highs today will again top our near 112 with fairly low dew points and humidity.

Into tomorrow, humidity rises as monsoonal moisture returns, working it's way from East to West into Southern California. There is a small chance of showers and thunderstorms, particularly on Friday but also tomorrow afternoon.

Humidity thins a bit by Saturday, but highs continue to climb into the one-teens through the weekend and into next week.