A seasonable close to the workweek with excessive heat in the forecast

An Excessive Heat Warning will take effect Saturday morning at 10:00 for the Coachella Valley and San Gorgonio Pass. This comes as high temperatures will soar well into the 110s. This will remain in place through 11 PM Tuesday evening and comes as a drying trend takes over for the weekend.

Thanks to an area of high pressure moving in from the east, excessively hot temperatures will be present in the valley from Saturday into early next week. While some drying will occur, it is still monsoon season. This means we will still hold on to some moisture, keeping it warm overnight as well.

As mentioned before, an Excessive Heat Warning will be in effect through Tuesday night. Numbers may vary from day to day but highs will be at or above 115°F during this time. Expect some partly cloudy conditions periodically next week. More monsoonal moisture will arrive sometime during midweek, bringing temperatures back down a few degrees.