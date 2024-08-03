Excessive heat is the focus of the weekend

We are staying dry here in the Coachella Valley this weekend. Dew points all around are in the 50s and 40s. This has allowed our high temperatures to rise by several degrees just since yesterday. This is also evidenced by the lack of clouds over the valley. We will stay dry into the start of the workweek.

An Excessive Heat Warning took effect this morning for the Coachella Valley and many surrounding areas. This will stay in place at least through 11 PM Tuesday. Be prepared for afternoon highs well above 115°, partially thanks to the lack of moisture. More moisture will move into the valley around the middle of next week.

Daily afternoon highs will stay significantly above average for the entirety of the next seven days. We're holding on to the Excessive Heat Warning through Tuesday night. As mentioned before, more monsoonal moisture will move in by midweek. This will help to lower our highs by a few degrees, but still not dropping below 110°.