Staying hot and dry to close out the weekend

We are staying hot and dry today here in the Coachella Valley. Dew points are in the 40s (as of 3:45 PM) for every single valley city. More moisture will gradually move into the valley beginning Monday. The low moisture content is allowing our afternoon highs to climb into the upper 110s.

An Excessive Heat Warning remains in place through Tuesday night. Since yesterday, the National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for our friends in the local mountains. Be sure to ALWAYS practice heat safety when out and about in the heat.

We will stay very hot over the next seven days. The Excessive Heat Warning remains in place through Tuesday night. Expect some occasional partly cloudy conditions for the first half of the workweek. Moisture will gradually increase day by day with humidity likely peaking Wednesday. This will help lower afternoon highs by a few degrees, but they will still stay well above average.