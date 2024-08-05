Tracking excessive heat for the desert through Tuesday

High pressure is in place over the Desert Southwest and will continue to flex its strength through Tuesday. Even as it begins to weaken, temperatures will remain above average throughout the week.

The afternoons are hot, and the mornings don't provide much relief. Lows in the upper 80s to low 90s are felt across the Coachella Valley. The Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect for the low desert through 11 PM Tuesday. The same timing is in place for the local mountains' Heat Advisory below 5,000'.

Expect morning to remain muggy each day with dew points in the 60s/70s. By the afternoon, some relief will be felt but still humid with dew points in the 50s. Isolated storm chances exist each afternoon for the mountains and deserts into the weekend.

