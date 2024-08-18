A cool and comfortable close to the weekend

Winds this evening are going to be a bit weaker than last night. However, the direction of the winds, coming from the San Gorgonio Pass, will help to dry us out throughout the evening. The extra moisture in the valley today is keeping temperatures very mild and comfortable, with highs mostly below 105°F.

Temperatures tomorrow will again be very close to the seasonable average. Humidity levels are likely to not change drastically. Winds will also not be a major part of the weather story.

In the days ahead, we will see variability in temperatures. Temperatures will slightly warm through Tuesday. Monsoonal moisture will move in on Wednesday, lowering highs for the rest of the workweek and extending into the weekend as well. Enjoy the comfortable weather.