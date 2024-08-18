Staying dry and seasonable on this summer Sunday

Conditions were pleasant yesterday in the Coachella Valley with our high temperatures at or near our seasonal average in August. The good news is – we'll be treated to more of the same today!

Dry air over the Pacific is working its way northeast right now. Palm Springs is right on the edge of that, which is helping to keep our dew point temperatures down. We can expect dew points in the low 40s today, which is a bit drier than yesterday.

Just like yesterday, high temperatures on the valley floor will be at our seasonal average of 109°.

We expect to warm up as we start the work week, with Tuesday being the warmest of the week. This warming trend is followed by an abundance of monsoonal moisture on Wednesday, which will bring our high back down. Further out, the weekend is looking to treat us to more below-average temperatures!

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here.

You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos. In addition, be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are!