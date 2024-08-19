Skip to Content
Heat and humidity to kickstart the week

Published 3:44 PM

The heat is on! Today is already hotter than yesterday and thanks to the ridge of high pressure to our east, we'll add to the heat on Tuesday. This setup is also helping to steer in monsoonal moisture into Southern California, bringing our dew points into the 50s and 60s.

Skies will be clear for viewing tonight's sturgeon moon! Moonrise is at 7:57 p.m. Send your full moon photos to share@kesq.com!

Tuesday will be the hottest day of the week with high temperatures entering the one-teens. Relief arrives for the latter half of the week, cooling into the weekend. Expect breezy to gusty winds on Thursday and Friday afternoons and evenings.

Haley Clawson

