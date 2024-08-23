A fantastic close to the work week as football season kicks off

Today has seen phenomenal weather in the Coachella Valley. Given the fact it's still August, tonight is as great of a football forecast as you could ask for. Shadow Hills will face off against Indio High at 7:00 PM with temperatures only in the upper 90s. Temperatures will fall down into the upper 80s by the time everyone heads home for the evening.

As we have mentioned over the last few days, tonight will be breezy to gusty all across the valley, with the strongest winds being felt in the usual wind-prone areas along the I-10 corridor and close to the mountains. Saturday will have very similar conditions to today but with a slightly cooler high temperature and possibly some weaker winds in the evening.

As mentioned above, it will be breezy Saturday night as well. However, the winds are keeping our temperatures incredibly comfortable. Saturday will be the coolest day with a high around 100°F. A warming trend will begin on Sunday and will peak on Tuesday. While highs will gradually rise into next week, they are unlikely to exceed the seasonable average by more than a few degrees.