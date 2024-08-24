A superb Saturday here in the Coachella Valley

This evening will see another round of breezy to gusty conditions throughout the valley. Thankfully, the winds will be a bit calmer than what we experienced last night. As a result of the elevated winds, an Air Quality Alert is in place for the Coachella Valley through 10 AM Sunday morning.

The winds are playing a part in keeping our temperatures very comfortable and well below average. Tomorrow will also see high temperatures below 105°. It's going to be a great day to spend out by the pool!

A slight warming trend begins tomorrow and will carry into the start of the workweek. Tuesday will be the warmest day before highs fall back down by a few degrees thanks to a slight uptick in monsoonal moisture. Enjoy the lovely weather!