A perfect close to the weekend

Dry air continues to dominate over Southern California, allowing us to hold on to the desert-like weather we know and love. Temperatures are yet again very comfortable and below average. Thankfully, the winds have calmed down for today and are no longer a part of the weather story. As a result, the Air Quality Alert was allowed to expire earlier this morning.

Today is the beginning of a warming trend that will continue through Tuesday. Highs will peak on Tuesday with a temperature a bit above the seasonable average. In some good news, the average high temperature has fallen another degree and is now at 107°F.

As mentioned before, we are in the midst of a slight warming trend. After peaking on Tuesday, some more monsoonal moisture will move into our area. It won't necessarily be overly humid, but the moisture will help keep us feeling seasonable into next weekend.