Dry for now with more humidity on the way

Wind out of the northwest will become breezy through the evening, with gusts 20-25 MPH on average. Stronger gusts are expected closer to the San Gorgonio Pass.

A ridge of high pressure is moving inland to our north. While not being a major influence on the desert's temperatures, it will keep them slightly above average throughout the week. The main change up we'll feel is an increase in monsoonal moisture. There was a taste of it today but Thursday, and mainly Friday, will bring elevated dew point temperatures.

Overall, it's a comfortable forecast with plenty of sunshine to close out the month of August and welcome in September.

