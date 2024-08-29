A warm Thursday with more humidity joining Friday

A ridge of high pressure to our north will keep our temperatures consistently warm for the days ahead. Monsoonal moisture will increase slightly on Friday, bumping dew points into the 50s and bringing the chance for isolated showers and storms to develop in Riverside County.

Saturday afternoon will offer another chance for thunderstorms to develop over the mountains and High Desert.

Temperatures remain warm for the holiday weekend with a warming trend in place through the middle of next week.

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here

You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos. In addition, be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are!