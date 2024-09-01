A warmer than usual start to September

While today may mark the beginning of meteorological fall, it's certainly still feeling a lot like summer! Monday will be one of the cooler days of the week with highs most likely staying below 115°. It certainly will make for a great day to celebrate Labor Day and enjoy time with friends and family.

As we look ahead in the workweek, an Excessive Heat Watch will take effect. It has already been issued by the National Weather Service for Wednesday morning through Friday evening. This time frame will be the hottest part of the week with highs around 115°F, with the potential to exceed that number. It's not just the Coachella Valley either. A large swath of the Southwest is also under this advisory, including just about all of Southern California with the exception of areas right along the coasts.

As mentioned before, temperatures will gradually warm through the week with Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday being the hottest days, so be sure to always practice heat safety. Now that we are in September, our daily average high temperatures will begin to fall much more rapidly which is some good news. Our average is already down another degree to 106°F. On the bright side, some cooler temperatures are in store for next weekend.