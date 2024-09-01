Consistent warmth through Labor Day weekend; warmer next week

We kicked off Labor Day weekend with warm, but pleasant conditions yesterday. Similar conditions are on tap for today.

Moisture levels across the valley are expected to be down slightly compared to yesterday. Expect some extra moisture tomorrow, though, with slight chances for scattered showers returning in the mountains on Labor Day.

If you're planning on Sunday brunch, we'll be staying below the triple digits until 10 o'clock. Expect our daytime high near 112° for today; slightly above-average, but not excessive heat.

Labor Day will be a little cooler thanks to some extra moisture, but we can expect to get drier through the middle of the week. That will help our temperatures rise, with the warmest day of the week expected on Thursday – around 10° warmer than our average. Next weekend looks to bring some relief with slightly cooler temperatures.