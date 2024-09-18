Staying consistently nice through the workweek

We're halfway through the workweek and still tracking some phenomenal weather. It's another day with temperatures well below average for this time of year. It's not just temperatures either. We are also experiencing low moisture levels which are making it feel nice. We are tracking some breezier conditions for Thursday and Friday ahead of a steep warming trend this weekend.

An area of low pressure off of California is what is responsible for the very comfortable weather this week. However, that system is weakening and moving toward the south and east. As it does, it will increase onshore flow across Southern California for Thursday and Friday. This will cause breezy to gusty weather for the Coachella Valley.

All good things must come to an end, even this week's fantastic weather. A fairly sharp warming trend will move in for the weekend as the low pressure system loses its grip on us. Saturday will be roughly 10° warmer than Friday. Highs continue to climb through Monday before dropping slightly and stabilizing Tuesday.