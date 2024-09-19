Tracking winds, showers, and a weekend warmup

It's another very comfortable September day in the Coachella Valley today. Winds will start to pick up throughout the afternoon and will become breezy to gusty later this evening, especially in the wind-prone areas along the I-10 corridor. We are also tracking wet weather across the region tomorrow ahead of a warming trend this weekend.

As an area of low pressure moves farther inland, it will not only usher in more winds but also a chance for showers and thunderstorms. There is a decent chance of showers across the region with the greatest chance for thunderstorms along the mountains and extending into the High Desert. The chances for wet weather here on the valley floor are the lowest for the area, but cannot be ruled out.

A warming trend moves into the valley on Saturday, warming us up by more than 5 degrees. The warming trend continues into next week where temperatures will stabilize around 105°F. This puts us squarely above average for late September.