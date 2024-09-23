A warm start to autumn

A ridge of high pressure is building over the West Coast today, resulting in warmer temperatures than last week. The ridge will continue to track inland, keeping temperatures warm for the first week of fall.

Above-normal temperatures will be present throughout the week. The next chance for some relief looks to arrive early next week.

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here

You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos. In addition, be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are!