Tracking excessive heat for the foreseeable future and the impacts of Hurricane Helene

Hurricane Helene is quickly approaching the Florida Panhandle. Rapid intensification has allowed the storm to intensify to a category 4 storm within the last hour (as of 4 PM this afternoon). Landfall is expected to occur sometime this evening, so stay with KESQ for the latest updates.

An Excessive Heat Warning will take effect tomorrow morning at 10 AM and will be in place through 8 PM Saturday evening. Highs have the potential to reach upwards of 113°F, so ALWAYS practice heat safety.

Thanks to our very stable weather pattern, we are teaching much warmer than usual weather for the foreseeable future. While Sunday may be a few degrees cooler, highs will still be near 110°. Overnight low temperatures will not provide much relief either. A cooling trend will move in toward the end of next week, but we will be dealing with heat between now and then.