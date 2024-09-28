Continuing to track excessive heat for the forseeable future

We remain under an Excessive Heat Warning through 8 PM this evening as a result of our very hot temperatures. While we're not tacking record heat today, it is still very hot with highs above 110°. Keep in mind that the average high temperature for today's date is 97°F.

Tomorrow will still be very hot, especially for this time of year. Although, highs will be a few degrees lower compared to today. Expect a high between 105° and 110° with clear skies and dry conditions. It will be a perfect day to spend out by the pool!

While Tuesday may be the start of October, it is feeling much more like August or early September. Highs will stay well above average this week. There will be some day-to-day variability, but overall, temperatures will be i the 105 to 110 range. Little relief is in store until next weekend and the following week, so don't dust off those sweaters just yet.