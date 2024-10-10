Continuing to track a gradual cool down

Conditions today are overall quite similar to yesterday, however, that won't stay the case. Tomorrow, we will resume our cooling trend as high temperatures fall slightly. Temperatures will continue to fall in the days through the weekend.

Taking a look at the drought monitor, we see increasingly dry conditions across the state and more drought conditions spreading into the California deserts. There's not much precipitation in the forecast, so we will continue to closely monitor drought conditions around the Coachella Valley.

Temperatures will continue to gradually fall into next week. Our average high temperature would have us in the low 90s, so we will slowly inch closer to average toward the end of next week.