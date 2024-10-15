Similar to yesterday, more changes to come

Conditions today are fairly similar to yesterday, if not slightly cooler. We are tracking a tad bit more humidity today with another round of elevated winds. However, there are a number of changes associated with the cooldown to come this week.

An area of low pressure will move into the Pacific Northwest tomorrow. This will usher in a second round of cooling for the second half of the week. This system will also bring some more active weather to the Coachella Valley. We are tracking breezy to gusty conditions on Thursday and Friday. Thursday evening into Friday morning will also have the chance for some light showers throughout the region.

Temperatures will begin to cool again starting tomorrow thanks to the trough of low pressure to our north. This will also bring in sharply cooler weather for the weekend with highs in the 80s. Expect windier weather to close out the workweek as well. Temperatures will rise slightly to start next week.