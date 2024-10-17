Tracking cooler temperatures, gusty winds, and air quality concerns

We are tracking a batch of active weather in the Coachella Valley to close the workweek. Today is significantly cooler thanks to the early arrival of the winds. We are monitoring wind gusts and air quality concerns as an Air Quality Alert is in place through Friday morning.

By tomorrow, the trough of low pressure will move south and stretch the jetstream. This will shift the winds to be more out of the north. This will lead to Santa Ana winds developing Friday morning, drastically drying out the region. A Red Flag Warning has been issued for the Inland Empire as strong winds and dry weather are leading to critical fire conditions.

A Wind Advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service for Friday. It will be in place from 4 AM through noon as winds are expected to peak during that time. However, gusty winds are in the valley tonight as well. Winds will range between 25 and 35MPH with gusts upwards of 50MPH on the valley floor. higher numbers are expected for areas in/around the San Gorgonio Pass.

The First Alert Weather Team is issuing a First Alert Weather Alert for much of Friday as winds look to peak in the AM hours. Highs will stay in the 80s through the weekend before warming again next week back into the 90s.