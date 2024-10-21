A mild start to the week as we warm back up

After a beautiful and extremely comfortable weekend, we are tracking a warmup this week. Temperatures today are very mild, but noticeably warmer than over the weekend. That trend will continue over through midweek as temperatures rise back to the upper 90s. We continue to track dry conditions as well.

Speaking of dry weather, we are also tracking gradually declining drought conditions throughout the state, especially in the desert regions. The Coachella Valley is on the border between abnormally dry and moderate drought conditions. We will continue to monitor drought conditions, although we should expect things to not get much better for some time since little to no precipitation is expected for the foreseeable future.

As mentioned before, temperatures will gradually rise through midweek. Wednesday looks to be the warmest day of the week. Beyond Wednesday, highs will remain quite stable in the mid to upper 90s through the weekend. Temperatures look to cool again for the start of next week.