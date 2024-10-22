Tracking warming temperatures this week

We are tracking a warming trend in the valley this week. Today is warmer than yesterday and tomorrow will be hotter than today. We are also continuing to track some dry conditions on the valley floor.

Looking at the temperature outlook we can see some blue/cool colors over the west coast. This means we will see some cooler-than-average temperatures approximately 6-10 days from now.

Temperatures will continue to rise through tomorrow as highs reach into the upper 90s. There is a chance we may hit or slightly exceed 100° midweek. Thursday will be similar but a degree or two cooler. There will be little change through the weekend. Next week we will see much cooler temperatures! However, in typical fashion, it will take some wind to get us there.