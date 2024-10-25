Tracking consistent weather through the weekend ahead of some BIG changes next week

Conditions today are still warm, dry, and clear. We are not tracking any major changes throughout the weekend, but we are tracking the potential for some slightly cloudier skies on Saturday and Sunday. Winds will not play much of a role until Sunday evening.

This weekend highs will stay in the mid-to-upper 90s, so it will be very pleasant! This is thanks to a persistent ridge of high pressure to our south. However, as the large area of low pressure approaches the west coast, we are tracking some BIG changes. This system will bring gusty conditions to the valley floor to start next week. As a result of the winds and associated impacts, we are issuing a First Alert Weather Alert for Monday and Tuesday. There is also a slight chance for showers as the system passes.

As mentioned before, a First Alert Weather Alert will be in place all day Monday and part of Tuesday as we track impactful winds here on the valley floor. On the bright side, we will be left with sharply cooler temperatures in the mid-70s to low-80s for much of next week. Overnight lows next week will be quite chilly with several days dipping into the low 50s.