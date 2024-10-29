Tracking a beautiful day here in the valley

It is feeling absolutely fantastic today on the valley floor! Temperatures are much cooler than yesterday with highs in the mid-70s. We are also tracking calm winds and overall dry conditions with partly cloudy skies. A series of low-pressure systems will keep us cool and comfortable this week.

The temperature outlook continues to show cool colors over the Coachella Valley. This tells us we will continue to feel temperatures below the seasonal average in about 6-10 days from now, meaning it will be staying exceptionally comfortable for some time!

As mentioned before, temperatures are AWESOME this week. We will slightly warm through the workweek before cooling off again for the weekend. We are also tracking a chance for showers and high-elevation snow this weekend. Overnight low temperatures will be significantly cooler, dipping down into the low 50s. There is even a chance for frost in the high desert this week.