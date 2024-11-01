Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Feeling like fall as we begin November

Spencer Blum
By
Published 4:24 PM

It is feeling fantastic yet again here in the Coachella Valley to close the workweek and begin the month of November. For this pride weekend in Palm Springs, temperatures will remain exceptionally comfortable.

We are still tracking the chance for some unsettled weather this weekend in Southern California. Thankfully, the Coachella Valley is unlikely to see any rain aside from a few drops Saturday evening into early Sunday morning. Don't forget to set your clocks back by an hour on Sunday morning. Highs will stay in the low 80s well into next week.

Spencer Blum

Spencer Blum joined KESQ News Channel 3 in 2023 as a member of the First Alert Weather Team.

