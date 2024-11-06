Tracking strong winds and critical fire conditions across SoCal

Today we are tracking some exceptionally dangerous fire weather conditions across Southern California as a result of this Santa Ana wind event. The Storm Prediction Center has issued an "Extreme" outlook for portions of Ventura and Los Angeles Counties. It is not very common for an extreme outlook to be issued. Of course, the Mountain Fire is in this area and we are tracking it closely. Closer to home, we are tracking some VERY DRY conditions and some elevated winds, but also some incredible temperatures!

Here we can see the abundance of dry air throughout the region. We can see some of those gray colors over parts of SoCal, but these are upper-level clouds. Dry air remains abundant at the surface.

Looking out toward the next week, we can see a gradual warming trend through the beginning of next week. Overnight lows will stay in the 50s, if not the upper 40s for Thursday morning. We can expect some breezy to potentially gusty conditions into Thursday morning as well.