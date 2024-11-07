Tracking lingering Santa Ana winds and fire weather conditions

As a trough of low pressure moves through Southern California, we are continuing to track lingering Santa Ana winds across the region. This is leading to a continuation of exceptionally dry conditions. Winds will not be much of an issue for the valley floor tonight, but they will be a bit elevated in the pass. Temperatures however are staying very comfortable.

We are continuing to track dangerous fire weather conditions across SoCal. This includes most areas to the west of the valley. Thankfully, fire conditions throughout the region are better than yesterday.

Temperatures will continue to warm gradually over the next several days. Temperatures will stabilize next week near the mid-80s with overnight lows staying in the 50s.