Sunny & Mild through Thursday, with Significant Drop in Temps. by Friday

Beautiful, mild and sunny today across Palm Springs and the Coachella Valley with highs near 80° thanks to a ridge of high pressure over the desert SW. This warm, dry weather continues through Thursday.

A significant change is expected as a trough of low pressure moves into the region late Thursday into Friday, bringing cooler temperatures and breezy conditions to the valley.

By Friday morning, highs drop into the upper 60s and low 70s, with partly cloudy skies and a slight chance for showers in the mountains and Inland Empire. Shower chances stay mainly west of Palm Springs.

Precipitation in the valley is unlikely, but higher elevations may experience light rain or snow, with snow levels dropping to around 4,500 feet.

The cooler conditions will persist through the weekend, with early morning temperatures dipping into the 40s and 50s. By Sunday and into next week, high pressure will build back over the region, bringing drier and warmer conditions, with highs returning to the 70s and 80s as the week progresses.