Continuting to track a cool weekend in the desert

It's another cool day here in the Coachella Valley with temperatures staying cool than average. Dew points are hovering around the low 20s. However, we will still see a few clouds throughout the day.

Temperatures today will be very comfortable yet again with a high near 74°F. Temperatures are below the seasonal average again today and will stay that way well into the work week.

It's very comfortable again today and it will stay comfortable well into the start of the workweek. Temperatures will start to rise back into the 80s as we approach the end of the work week. Enjoy the fantastic weather!