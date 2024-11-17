Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Continuting to track a cool weekend in the desert

Spencer Blum
By
Published 6:34 AM

It's another cool day here in the Coachella Valley with temperatures staying cool than average. Dew points are hovering around the low 20s. However, we will still see a few clouds throughout the day.

Temperatures today will be very comfortable yet again with a high near 74°F. Temperatures are below the seasonal average again today and will stay that way well into the work week.

It's very comfortable again today and it will stay comfortable well into the start of the workweek. Temperatures will start to rise back into the 80s as we approach the end of the work week. Enjoy the fantastic weather!

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Spencer Blum

Spencer Blum joined KESQ News Channel 3 in 2023 as a member of the First Alert Weather Team.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content