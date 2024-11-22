Cooler & Seasonal through Weekend; Some Mountain Rain Chances Sunday, but Coachella Valley Stays Mostly dry

Palm Springs and the Coachella Valley can expect warm and dry conditions through today with mostly clear skies and temperatures near 80°F.

A cold front will pass through on Saturday, bringing some cloud cover and slightly cooler temperatures.

While an atmospheric river is expected to bring light rain to the mountains of Southern California starting Saturday night, precipitation chances for the Coachella Valley are minimal, with only a slight chance of a passing shower.

The weekend will be cooler with highs in the lower to mid-70s, and the weather will remain cooler through the early part of next week.

Dry conditions are expected to return by Thursday, along with a gradual warming trend.