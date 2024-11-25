Nice & Warm to Start the Week with Gusty Winds Arriving Tuesday to Wednesday

The Coachella Valley is poised for a mix of cloudier skies and near-normal temperatures this week, influenced by a low pressure system currently impacting the West Coast.

While most of the light rain and shower activity is more likely for the High Desert, San Bernardino mountains, and areas west of the mountains, there's still a very slight chance of rain reaching the Coachella Valley floor.

Light showers are possible Tuesday and Wednesday as the system moves southward, though precipitation amounts in the Coachella Valley are expected to be very minimal, likely just a few hundredths of an inch—if anything.

The bigger story locally will be winds--which will be breezy at times, with gusts picking up Tuesday through Wednesday, especially in the surrounding mountains and desert areas. Expect gustier conditions for our normal windy locations like Whitewater, Desert Hot Springs, Cabazon, etc.

All eyes on Thanksgiving, which will bring dry and warmer conditions to the region, with highs in the mid-70s expected in the valley. Heading into the weekend, a weak disturbance could bring a slight chance of rain, but the forecast currently trends drier.

Overall, the week will see a gradual increase in cloud cover, with temperatures fluctuating slightly day-to-day.