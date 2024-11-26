Tracking a boost in winds and rain chances this evening

It's going to be another great day on the valley floor, but we're tracking some breezes later on in the day. As another system moves through the West Coast, we are tracking an uptick in breezes this evening for the Coachella Valley. Gusts on the valley floor are unlikely to exceed 25-30 MPH, with the exception of the most wind-prone parts of the valley.

As the system moves through, rain chances will increase. This is especially true for areas west of the Coachella Valley. We are not tracking a ton of accumulation though, with little to none expected for the valley floor. This system isn't very cold so snow levels will be limited to the peaks of only the tallest mountains.

This week will see some variability in our day-to-day temperatures. Overall though, highs will not stray far from the seasonal average. We are definitely going to be accompanied by some clouds this week as well, which should make for even more incredible sunsets.