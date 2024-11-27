Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Tracking nice weather for the rest of this Thanksgiving week

Spencer Blum
By
New
Published 5:35 AM

Taking a look at the weather pattern, we can see there isn't much going on, especially for the valley floor and Southern California! There aren't many big changes expected for the coming days, so enjoy the fantastic weather this Thanksgiving holiday!

Today will be quite mild yet again in the Coachella Valley. High temperatures will remain in the mid-70s with overnight lows staying predominantly in the 50s. We are still tracking some day-to-day variability but an overall, gradual warming trend is expected to carry us into the weekend.

As mentioned before, there will be some day-to-day variability in our temperatures but will overall gradually warm into the weekend. Stay with KESQ for the latest weather updates for Thanksgiving and Black Friday!

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Spencer Blum

Spencer Blum joined KESQ News Channel 3 in 2023 as a member of the First Alert Weather Team.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content