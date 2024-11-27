Tracking nice weather for the rest of this Thanksgiving week

Taking a look at the weather pattern, we can see there isn't much going on, especially for the valley floor and Southern California! There aren't many big changes expected for the coming days, so enjoy the fantastic weather this Thanksgiving holiday!

Today will be quite mild yet again in the Coachella Valley. High temperatures will remain in the mid-70s with overnight lows staying predominantly in the 50s. We are still tracking some day-to-day variability but an overall, gradual warming trend is expected to carry us into the weekend.

As mentioned before, there will be some day-to-day variability in our temperatures but will overall gradually warm into the weekend. Stay with KESQ for the latest weather updates for Thanksgiving and Black Friday!