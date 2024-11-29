Above-Average Temps. Expected for the Coachella Valley Through the Weekend and Into Next Week

Warm and dry for the Coachella Valley and surrounding areas through the weekend and into next week.

High clouds from the south and west will linger sort of intermittently as weak low pressure spins off the coast, bringing some subtropical moisture aloft to the region. Relative humidity levels near the surface however are quite low today through Saturday--in the single digits around Palm Springs--meaning fire weather conditions are prime the next 24-48 hours.

Friday's cloud cover will thin out through the weekend with clearer skies expected toward the end of the weekend.

Light Santa Ana winds will continue to affect mountain passes and adjacent valleys, with gusts reaching up to 40 MPH, but these winds will ease by tonight.

As the offshore flow continues, valley temperatures will warm, reaching the lower 80s in some areas west of the mountains. This pattern will continue with dry conditions, as a weak ridge over the West strengthens, keeping our warm and above average weather around through next week. Many spots around the Coachella Valley will be 5-10 degrees above average early to mid next week.