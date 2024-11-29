Feeling fantastic for Black Friday

It is a much cooler start to the day compared to yesterday with temperatures in the valley reaching the lower 50s and upper 40s. We will continue to warm up into the mid-to-low 70s for this afternoon. Enjoy the comfortable weather this Black Friday.

Today we are tracking some extra clouds overhead compared to yesterday. Even though there is much more moisture higher up in the atmosphere, it will not find its way down to the surface. It will stay nice and dry here on the valley floor.

Temperatures will gradually warm through the weekend and into next week. The average high temperature for this time of year would have us in the low 70s. That means we will be roughly 8-10° above average, but it will still be very comfortable. We can expect some lingering clouds over the coming days, but they will clear out by the middle of next week.