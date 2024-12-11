Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Santa Anas Ease, Next System Brings Onshore Flow & Cooler Temps.

By
New
Published 4:32 PM

Our Santa Ana winds are easing up this evening, though fire weather still remains a concern with lots of dry fuels and low humidity. The Red Flag Warning near the Franklin Fire is expected to expire at 6pm.

Changes are ahead: Several different systems are set to push across the West Coast the next few days. Next up a quick moving trough pushes in to the north, bringing some scattered light rain and snow to Northern California and a few increasing clouds everywhere south.

We'll see another round of gusty winds tomorrow, but strongest winds remain in the mountains.

A Wind Advisory is in place for 1pm-12am Thursday for San Bernardino County Mountains, Riverside County Mountains, San Diego County Mountains, Apple and Lucerne Valleys, Coachella Valley, San Diego County Deserts, San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning--Including Palm Springs, Desert Hot Springs, and Borrego Springs. Wind direction has changed as onshore flow begins--opposite of our Santa Anas, with west winds 20-30 mph with localized gusts up to 60 mph along the desert.

Today and tomorrow's system will usher in cooler temps as we return closer to normal, however temps. rebound a bit, turning a little warmer by the coming weekend.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Katie Boer

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content