Santa Anas Ease, Next System Brings Onshore Flow & Cooler Temps.

Our Santa Ana winds are easing up this evening, though fire weather still remains a concern with lots of dry fuels and low humidity. The Red Flag Warning near the Franklin Fire is expected to expire at 6pm.

Changes are ahead: Several different systems are set to push across the West Coast the next few days. Next up a quick moving trough pushes in to the north, bringing some scattered light rain and snow to Northern California and a few increasing clouds everywhere south.

We'll see another round of gusty winds tomorrow, but strongest winds remain in the mountains.

A Wind Advisory is in place for 1pm-12am Thursday for San Bernardino County Mountains, Riverside County Mountains, San Diego County Mountains, Apple and Lucerne Valleys, Coachella Valley, San Diego County Deserts, San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning--Including Palm Springs, Desert Hot Springs, and Borrego Springs. Wind direction has changed as onshore flow begins--opposite of our Santa Anas, with west winds 20-30 mph with localized gusts up to 60 mph along the desert.

Today and tomorrow's system will usher in cooler temps as we return closer to normal, however temps. rebound a bit, turning a little warmer by the coming weekend.