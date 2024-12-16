Mild conditions prevail this week

Despite a pretty significant front moving through to our North, weather here in the Valley will remain quite mild all week long with highs approaching 80! The front will produce some messy winter weather from Northern California to Washington State.

Here in Southern California, a Fire Weather Watch is in effect north of Los Angeles starting tomorrow and through midweek, where fire conditions remain dangerous.

Today expect pleasant temps in the middle 70s.

Highs warm a bit through midweek, with temps climbing into the lower 80s through Thursday. Expect only minor cooling into next week.