Record-Breaking Warmth Continues in Palm Springs: A Mild Forecast for Christmas and Beyond

Another exceptionally warm late December day in Palm Springs as the Coachella Valley continues our unusually mild trend with temperatures breaking records the last two days.

Yesterday and Wednesday, we hit 85 degrees, and today, we’re likely to surpass the 82-degree mark set as the record for this date. We've already tied it as of 3:30pm. Expect highs to reach the low 80s this afternoon, keeping that warm trend alive.

As we head into the weekend, our fantastic weather lingers with plenty of sunshine and highs still in the low 80s.

For Travelers: The weather looks clear across most of the country, with only minor disruptions in the Northeast and Pacific Northwest possibly tomorrow.

Looking ahead to Christmas Eve, we'll experience a slight cooling trend as a cool front moves through, bringing breezy conditions and a small chance of showers in the local mountains. Highs will drop to the low to mid 70s.

Christmas Day looks to stay mild, with plenty of sunshine and temperatures remaining in the low 70s. For the rest of the week, expect cooler temperatures to linger, but still pleasant compared to most of the country, with highs in the mid to upper 70s.