Tracking SoCal wind and showers ahead of the holidays

Today is the warmest day of the week here in the Coachella Valley. That's partly because we have some changes in the days ahead. A trough of low pressure will move into the west coast tomorrow and will make its way through the Golden State. As the frontal boundary moves through SoCal, we can expect some breezy to gusty conditions beginning in the afternoon and continuing into the night. There is also a chance for some light showers west of the mountains with the possibility for some snow above 7,000 feet. That means we may wake up Christmas morning with some white on the mountains.

A Wind Advisory is also already in place for the Coachella Valley. It will take effect at 4:00 PM on Tuesday and will remain in place through 11:59 PM. Winds on the valley floor will be in the 20-30 MPH range but some of the windier areas may see gusts exceeding 50 MPH. Thankfully, this is a fairly quick-moving system so any impacts should be over by Wednesday morning.

We will cool down for much of this week once the system passes tomorrow. Expect highs in the mid-70s Wednesday - Friday. Temperatures will begin to warm back up Thursday and continue through the weekend.