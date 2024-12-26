Tracking warm yet mild weather through the new year

We are tracking another round of upper-level clouds moving across the state today. A number of small systems will pass to our north. That, combined with some broad high pressure closer to home is helping to steer the clouds in our direction. While the systems to the north will not have much of an impact on us, we are tracking an increase in our winds, specifically for Friday afternoon.

Temperatures today will be warm yet mild and very comfortable. The average high for today's date is 68°F. Today's high temperature will be in the mid 70s. This has us roughly 5° above average.

Mother Nature's holiday present to us all is the fantastic weather we have had and will continue to have. Temperatures will build slowly through the weekend into the upper 70s before cooling by a few degrees to close out 2024. It's hard to believe that 2025 is just six days away!