Pleasant and mild for the final weekend of 2024

We've been tracking an abundance of upper level clouds over the Coachella Valley today! We recorded a high of 75° in Palm Springs today. Overall, it was another very pleasant day here in the desert. We're expecting less clouds tomorrow, and in turn, slightly warmer temperatures.

It's been notably dry since our water year began on October 1st. No precipitation has been recorded so far in the Coachella Valley, and even as we head into the new calendar year, drier than normal weather is on the horizon as we look at our precipitation outlook.

Highs should remain in the 70s this week, with just a few degrees of fluctuation day to day. Periods of Santa Ana winds are possible in Southern California Tuesday through Thursday, but the strength, timing, and impact to the Coachella Valley remain uncertain. We could see highs returning to the upper 70s by next weekend.