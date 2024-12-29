Tracking warm and mild weather as we close out 2024

After several days of cloudy weather, we are finally tracking some clearer skies this morning. As a result, we will warm up more throughout the day. Skies will remain predominantly clear for the rest of 2024. A few clouds may join us on Tuesday, but high pressure will build across the southwest which will lead to a broad offshore wind pattern for southern California. Thankfully, we are not tracking any significant wind or fire concerns with this event. The offshore pattern should last from Tuesday to Thursday.

As mentioned before, we will warm up more today thanks to the lack of clouds. Temperatures will be roughly 10° above average with a high in the upper 70s. Feel free to check out some of the farmers' markets we have around town this weekend. Today, the farmers' markets are in La Quinta and Palm Desert.

It's hard to believe that there are only 3 days left in 2024 (including today)! Temperatures will stay above average, but very comfortable, in the 70s as we welcome 2025. There may be some periodic clouds, but our skies will stay mostly clear. Enjoy the weather and happy early new year!