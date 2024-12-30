Skip to Content
Tracking a very mild close to 2024

Spencer Blum
By
Published 5:32 AM

Taking a look at our out-the-door forecast, we can see an expected high-temperature today in the mid to upper 70s. Yes, this is above average for this time of year, but by no means is it uncomfortable. Partly why we're warming up so much is due to the lack of clouds again today.

Our temperature outlook shows warm colors over the western US. This means we will see warmer-than-usual temperatures well into the new year. It's staying warm and comfortable.

As mentioned before, temperature will remain in the mid to upper 70s as we welcome the new year. A broad offshore pattern will be with us for the middle of next week.

Author Profile Photo

Spencer Blum

Spencer Blum joined KESQ News Channel 3 in 2023 as a member of the First Alert Weather Team.

