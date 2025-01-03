Tracking warm weather to kick off the film festival

We are tracking a broad onshore flow pattern today across Southern California. This is helping funnel some upper-level clouds into the region. The flow pattern will help bring some slight, minimal, cooling over the weekend. By Saturday afternoon, however, the winds will switch and a broad offshore pattern will take over. This, combined with some more high pressure building in from the west will cause temperatures to warm slightly as we head into next week.

Tonight is the night we have all been waiting for... the Palm Springs International Film Festival awards gala. If you're planning on heading out to the red carpet, keep in mind temperatures will cool from the afternoon highs fairly quickly, so bring a jacket if you plan to stay out there for a few hours.

Temperatures will continue to stay in the 70s and exceptionally comfortable. An average high temperature would have us in the upper 60s, so we certainly are well above average.