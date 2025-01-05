Skip to Content
Tracking mild weather as we monitor incoming winds

Spencer Blum
By
Updated
today at 6:14 AM
Published 6:12 AM

Temperatures today will be beautiful yet again! Skies will be mostly clear again today, allowing highs to reach the mid-to-upper 70s. It's a great day to get out and explore all that the valley has to do. Go check out some of our local farmers markets in La Quinta and Palm Desert.

As we look ahead to the workweek, we are tracking a big boost to our winds. A moderate to locally strong Santa Ana wind event will develop on Tuesday and continue into Wednesday evening. A High Wind Watch has been issued for much of Southern California, including some areas just outside the valley (like the San Gorgonio Pass) and the far northern portions of the valley, like Desert Hot Springs. We will continue to monitor for any additional advisors for the rest of the valley floor.

Temperatures will stay warm and fair through the start of the workweek. However, the elevated winds on Tuesday and Wednesday will bring our temperatures back down closer to the seasonal average. We will gradually warm back up starting Thursday.

Spencer Blum

Spencer Blum joined KESQ News Channel 3 in 2023 as a member of the First Alert Weather Team.

